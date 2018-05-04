Braves' Dansby Swanson: Placed on disabled list

Swanson was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game due to left wrist inflammation.

Since Swanson's sore left wrist didn't appear to be healing as quick as the team would've hoped, both parties agreed that a short stint on the disabled list was the best route. The shortstop will be eligible to return against the Marlins on May 13. In a corresponding move, Preston Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.