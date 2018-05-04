Braves' Dansby Swanson: Placed on disabled list
Swanson was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game due to left wrist inflammation.
Since Swanson's sore left wrist didn't appear to be healing as quick as the team would've hoped, both parties agreed that a short stint on the disabled list was the best route. The shortstop will be eligible to return against the Marlins on May 13. In a corresponding move, Preston Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Remains out Friday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Day-to-day, won't play Thursday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Lifted with sore wrist•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Goes 1-for-4 with RBI•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...