Braves' Dansby Swanson: Pops 14th homer

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

He continues to flash some surprising power, as nine of Swanson's last 17 hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, six homers), giving him a .293/.344/.655 slash line over his last 17 games. The 24-year-old's .246/.303/.416 line on the year is less impressive, but he showed at the beginning of the season he's capable of prolonged hot streaks.