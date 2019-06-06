Braves' Dansby Swanson: Power surge continues

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

The shortstop has gone yard three times in the last four games and six times in the last 13, adding eight multi-hit performances to the mix to give him a blistering .345/.377/.690 slash line during that stretch. Swanson's already one homer shy of tying last year's career-high 14 as he puts together a breakout campaign at age 25.