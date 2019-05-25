Braves' Dansby Swanson: Powers Atlanta to win

Swanson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop connected for a solo shot off Miles Mikolas in the sixth inning, then launched a two-run blast off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth. Swanson now has 10 homers on the year -- four of which have come in the last eight games -- and his .262/.319/.492 slash line is a definite step up for the 25-year-old.