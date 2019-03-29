Braves' Dansby Swanson: Raps out double in opener
Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.
There was some concern about Swanson's ability to hit for power in the early part of the season following November wrist surgery, but he got good wood on the ball in the eighth inning and ripped a two-bagger down the third base line. The 25-year-old shortstop isn't an elite fantasy contributor but did hit a career-high 14 homers last season, a number he'll be looking to top provided he can stay healthy in 2019.
