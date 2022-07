Swanson went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Swanson continues to thrive out of the two hole in the Atlanta lineup, as he's maintained a .297/.350/.432 slash line while scoring 10 times in his past nine games. Even with Ronald Acuna resting for a day game in Wednesday's series finale, Swanson will remain Atlanta's No. 2 hitter while hotshot rookie Michael Harris gets his first look in the leadoff role.