Braves' Dansby Swanson: Recalled from Triple-A

Swanson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

With Johan Camargo set to go on the DL due to a right knee bone bruise that will likely keep him out for a couple weeks, Swanson heads back to the big-league club prior to Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The 23-year-old is in line for a great deal of playing time until Camargo returns, but has only gone 9-for-38 at the plate during his 11-game stay at the Triple-A level. In 324 at-bats with Atlanta this year, Swanson is hitting just .213/.287/.312 with six home runs and 35 RBI. Moving forward, Swanson will have to make the most out of this opportunity if he's going to earn semi-regular starts throughout the rest of the season once Camargo is ready for action.