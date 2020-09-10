Swanson went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and five runs scored Wednesday as the Braves pummeled the Marlins 29-9.

Swanson got on base in five of his six at-bats (three singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch) and came around to score all five times as the Braves' bats were putting everything into play. The 26-year-old has reached safely at least four times in three of the last four games and will take a .306/.372/.482 slash line into Thursday's series opener against Austin Voth and the Nationals.