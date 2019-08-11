Braves' Dansby Swanson: Recovery not going as planned

Swanson's recovery from a foot contusion "hasn't really taken the turn for the better like we wanted," said manager Brian Snitker, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

His return is clearly not imminent, and it's possible he is dealing with something slightly worse than a contusion. Swanson should be considered out indefinitely, and in shallower leagues without IL spots it might be time to pivot to a different option. Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo will continue to share time at shortstop.