Braves' Dansby Swanson: Reinstated from disabled list

Swanson (wrist) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

As expected, Swanson will return after participating in a rehab game with Low-A Rome on Thursday. The shortstop should be reinserted into the Braves' lineup immediately without any sort of restrictions. Through 28 games this season, Swanson is slashing .289/.336/.430 with two home runs, 13 RBI and two stolen bases.