Braves' Dansby Swanson: Remains out Friday
Swanson (wrist) is not in the lineup Friday against San Francisco.
Expectedly, Swanson will sit for a second straight game after suffering a left wrist injury Wednesday. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Day-to-day, won't play Thursday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Lifted with sore wrist•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Goes 1-for-4 with RBI•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Two hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...