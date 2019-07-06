Braves' Dansby Swanson: Remains out Saturday

Swanson (quadriceps) remains on the bench as expected Saturday against the Marlins.

Swanson did not appear in Friday's contest due to a sore quadriceps and will sit Saturday as well. He could still start Sunday's game though the Braves may elect to have him well-rested heading into the break. Johan Camargo starts again at shortstop.

