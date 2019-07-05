Braves' Dansby Swanson: Resting sore quad
Swanson is out of the lineup Friday due to quadriceps soreness and is likely to sit Saturday as well, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The goal seems to be to get Swanson rested up to play in the Sunday's first-half finale. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Swanson was dealing with some discomfort in the quad Thursday when he homered twice as part of a three-hit effort -- a good sign that it's nothing too serious. Johan Camargo is filling in at shortstop.
