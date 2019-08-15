Braves' Dansby Swanson: Resumes fielding drills

Swanson (foot) participated in pregame fielding drills Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Swanson was seen fielding short hops from his knees with coach Ron Washington. Manager Brian Snitker noted that the shortstop is beginning to do some hitting, though he has yet to resume running. Despite the positive progress, Swanson remains without a return timetable.

