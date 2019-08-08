Braves' Dansby Swanson: Return not imminent

General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Swanson (foot) isn't close to returning, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves want to make sure Swanson is completely healed before reinstating the shortstop from the injured list. He's apparently still resting after his recovery stalled over the weekend, and the fact that he's not putting a lot of stress on his injured foot suggests a return is far from imminent. Johan Camargo and Charlie Culberson should continue to fill in for Swanson.

More News
Our Latest Stories