Braves' Dansby Swanson: Returns to lineup
Swanson (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Swanson has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after sitting out Wednesday's series finale against Red Sox with a head bruise. The shortstop will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury, as he's hitting an impressive .317/.371/.603 with five homers and two stolen bases over his previous 20 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...