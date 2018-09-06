Braves' Dansby Swanson: Returns to lineup

Swanson (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Swanson has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after sitting out Wednesday's series finale against Red Sox with a head bruise. The shortstop will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury, as he's hitting an impressive .317/.371/.603 with five homers and two stolen bases over his previous 20 games.