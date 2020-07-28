Swanson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 14-5 loss to the Rays.
After going yard Sunday, the shortstop stayed in a groove with his power stroke. Swanson has gone 6-for-15 through four games with two homers and seven RBI to begin 2020, but after striking out twice Monday he also carries a shaky 0:6 BB:K, a sign he could cool down in a hurry.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Fills box score•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Blasts homer in intrasquad game•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Locked into starting role•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Avoids arbitration with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting Thursday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Not starting Saturday•