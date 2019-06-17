Braves' Dansby Swanson: Scores another run in win

Swanson went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 15-1 win over the Phillies.

Since opening June with eight two-hit outings in 11 starts, Swanson's bat has predictably cooled down. He's gone 3-for-14 over his last four games, but thanks to a 4:2 BB:K in that span, he's been able to bring value out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Swanson's favorable spot in the order between Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman should continue to prop up his run and RBI counts even amid his relative dry spells at the plate.

