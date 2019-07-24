Braves' Dansby Swanson: Scratched with heel issue

Swanson was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals due to a heel issue, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swanson injured his heel during Tuesday's contest but did not leave the game. The injury is considered minor, and the Braves have a day off Thursday, so there's a good chance he's back in action Friday in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories