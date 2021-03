Atlanta scratched Swanson from its lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox due to right calf tightness.

Ehire Adrianza was added to the lineup as a replacement at shortstop for Swanson, whose status will bear close watching leading up to Thursday's season opener against the Phillies. Swanson will have one more chance to re-enter Atlanta's spring lineup, as the team wraps up its spring schedule Tuesday against the Red Sox.