Braves' Dansby Swanson: Scratched with wrist soreness
Swanson was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto with left wrist soreness, source reports.
Swanson's spring debut had already been delayed as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery, but Friday's game had been his target for several days. He'll fall at least one day behind schedule after feeling the soreness coming on during batting practice. It remains to be seen whether this setback is significant enough to put his status for Opening Day in any doubt.
