Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sits out again Monday
Swanson is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
On Sunday, Swanson collected his first hit since July 6, but he'll hit the bench for another day off since he's still batting below the Mendoza Line over his past 14 games. Johan Camargo will pick up another start at shortstop, which could continue to be a trend if 2015's top overall draft pick continues to scuffle at the dish.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...