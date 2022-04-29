Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win against the Cubs.

Swanson batted out of the nine spot in the order and was one of four Braves with multiple hits. His third-inning solo shot traveled an estimated 432 feet and was his first long ball of the campaign. Swanson has reached based safely in six straight games and is batting .389 with five RBI and two steals over that stretch.