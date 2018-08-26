Braves' Dansby Swanson: Smacks 13th home run

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Marlins.

Swanson took Drew Steckenrider deep in the ninth inning to record his 13th home run of the season. He has now blasted six home runs in 99 post All-Star break at-bats, only one fewer than he recorded in 300 at-bats prior to the break. Though his production is not all that appealing in shallow formats, Swanson has taken a step forward with his run and power production from the 2017 season -- his first full season at the major-league level.

