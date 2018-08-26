Braves' Dansby Swanson: Smacks 13th home run
Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Marlins.
Swanson took Drew Steckenrider deep in the ninth inning to record his 13th home run of the season. He has now blasted six home runs in 99 post All-Star break at-bats, only one fewer than he recorded in 300 at-bats prior to the break. Though his production is not all that appealing in shallow formats, Swanson has taken a step forward with his run and power production from the 2017 season -- his first full season at the major-league level.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: On bench for series opener•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits pair of two-run homers•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Not starting Sunday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Clubs 10th homer•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Rested for afternoon game•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: On bench against Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...