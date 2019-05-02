Braves' Dansby Swanson: Smacks sixth homer

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

The shortstop took Luis Perdomo deep in the seventh inning for his sixth long ball of the year. Swanson's .263/.336/.545 slash line and 25 RBI through 30 games are well ahead of his 2018 performance, and the 25-year-old remains on track for a breakout campaign in the power department.