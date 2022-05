Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Padres.

His three-run blast off Robert Suarez in the sixth inning briefly gave Atlanta its only lead of the game. Swanson continues to turn things around at the plate, slashing .278/.341/.500 through 11 games in May with two of his three homers on the season, two steals, seven RBI and nine runs.