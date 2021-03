Swanson has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with four doubles and a 3:6 BB:K over 10 Grapefruit League games.

He's still looking for his first spring homer, but otherwise Swanson has had a productive camp. The shortstop posted career highs in SLG (.464) and OPS (.809) last season, and the 27-year-old could be poised for a breakout campaign as he looks to build on that performance.