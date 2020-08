Swanson went 0-for-5 but was able to steal a base Friday as the Braves fell to the Phillies 7-4 in 11 innings.

Swanson had a day to forget at the plate as he went hitless with two strikeouts in five plate appearances, ending his 11-game hitting streak. Despite the rough day, Swanson is still hitting .306/.338/.822 with four home runs and 18 RBI as he continues to provide a nice 1-2 punch with Ronald Acuna atop the batting order.