Swanson went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs in Wednesday's 14-3 win over the Pirates.

It was a huge afternoon for Swanson, who entered Wednesday hitting .167 with one RBI in his previous eight games. The 27-year-old has been plagued by the strikeout, fanning in 30.9 percent of his 2021 at-bats and hitting just .233. That being said, it would likely take a further drop-off in production, and an extreme one at that, for Swanson to lose his grip on the starting shortstop job.