Braves' Dansby Swanson: Still not hitting or catching
Swanson (wrist inflammation) has done some throwing but hasn't begun hitting or catching balls yet, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The wrist inflammation is on his left (glove) wrist, which is why he can throw but not catch yet. We knew shortly after he landed on the DL on May 4 that he would need more than the minimum 10 days, and it now sounds like a late May return would be the best his owners could hope for. Johan Camargo will continue to fill in at shortstop in the meantime.
