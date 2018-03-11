Braves' Dansby Swanson: Struggling at plate this spring

Swanson is 5-for-27 (.185) with two home runs through 10 spring training games.

It's rarely ever wise to read too far into spring training stats, but it's fair to be a bit disappointed with Swanson's early spring struggles following his poor showing during the 2017 season. The shortstop's lackluster performance resulted in a brief demotion to Triple-A last year, and despite better results following his return from the minors, the former top prospect still closed the campaign with an awful .232/.312/.324 slash line. He'll be given time to right the ship this season, but the very early results don't lend much optimism.