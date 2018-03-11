Braves' Dansby Swanson: Struggling at plate this spring
Swanson is 5-for-27 (.185) with two home runs through 10 spring training games.
It's rarely ever wise to read too far into spring training stats, but it's fair to be a bit disappointed with Swanson's early spring struggles following his poor showing during the 2017 season. The shortstop's lackluster performance resulted in a brief demotion to Triple-A last year, and despite better results following his return from the minors, the former top prospect still closed the campaign with an awful .232/.312/.324 slash line. He'll be given time to right the ship this season, but the very early results don't lend much optimism.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits second Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swinging hot bat since returning to majors•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Ticketed for full-time role in return to bigs•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.