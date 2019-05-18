Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swats seventh homer

Swanson went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Brewers.

His sixth-inning blast was part of a nine-run inning for Atlanta, and it's a testament to how much offense the club generated in its 12-8 win that Swanson still ended up leaving seven runners on base on the night. The shortstop is now slashing .244/.304/.456 through 45 games with seven homers, four steals, 21 runs and 29 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories