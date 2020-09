Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run and a three RBI in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

He was less impressive in the nightcap, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, but Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning of the opener proved to be the game-winning hit in a 7-1 victory. On the season, the shortstop is slashing .294/.337/.484 with six homers, four steals, 24 RBI and 34 runs in 38 games.