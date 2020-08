Swanson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Phillies.

Swanson's second-inning walk came with the bases-loaded to score Austin Riley, and Swanson later scored a Marcell Ozuna single. In the ninth, Swanson added a homer to give the Braves an insurance run. The shortstop is slashing a strong .303/.343/.492 with five homers, 20 RBI, 29 runs scored and four stolen bases through 33 games this season.