Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 12-2 loss to the Phillies.

He was the only batter to have any real success against Zach Eflin and the Philly bullpen, accounting for Atlanta's only extra-base hits on the night including Swanson's third homer of the year. The shortstop has been feast or famine lately, collecting multiple hits in five of his last 11 games while going 1-for-21 in the other six combined, but his .293/.356/.488 slash line over that stretch is a definite step up from his early-season efforts.