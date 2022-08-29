Swanson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Swanson accounted for all of Atlanta's run production in the seventh inning, taking Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley deep to right-center field. The homer snapped an 18-game drought for Swanson, who hit .273 with 15 RBI, 11 runs scored, two steals and six doubles in that span. For the season, the star shortstop is up to 17 long balls, 76 RBI, 84 runs scored, 16 steals and a .289/.342/.449 slash line through 552 plate appearances.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Productive in rout of Bucs•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits two-run double•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swipes 15th bag•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Accounts for offense in loss•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Reaches base four times in rout•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Raps out three hits in win•