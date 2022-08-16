Swanson went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 13-1 rout of the Mets.

Every Atlanta starter got at least one hit on the night, but Swanson tied Ronald Acuna for the team lead in both hits and RBI. The shortstop has six multi-hit performances through 14 games in August, batting .279 (17-for-61) with six runs and 10 RBI, but his counting stat production has been lagging a bit -- he has only one homer and one steal on the month so far, compared to 16 home runs and 15 stolen bases on the season.