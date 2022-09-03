Swanson went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

While the rest of the Atlanta lineup was flexing its muscles and erupting for five homers, Swanson was flashing his speed. The 28-year-old shortstop is up to 17 steals on the year, wiping away his prior career high of 10, and he's three home runs and three stolen bases away from his first 20-20 campaign.