Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Swanson knocked in a run with a ground-rule double in the sixth inning and subsequently came around to score on an infield single by Ozzie Albies. He also swiped a bag in the seventh frame after reaching base on a throwing error. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a hot start this season, slashing .391/.391/.739 through six games.