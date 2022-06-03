Swanson went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run and two RBI in a 13-6 victory versus Colorado on Thursday.

Both of Swanson's hits in the contest were productive, as he drove in a run with a single in the second inning and knocked an RBI double in the sixth. The shortstop also swiped his ninth bag in the contest, giving him as many thefts through 52 games this season as he had in 160 contests last year. Swanson seems to be a cinch to surpass his previous career-best mark of 10 thefts in a campaign, and he's slashing .270/.337/.432 with six homers, 26 RBI and 29 runs on the season.