Swanson went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in a 3-2 loss Thursday against St. Louis.

Swanson walked and stole second in the first and singled and swiped a bag in the fifth. The shortstop continues to play well and has a .355/.375/.581 with five extra-base hits and three stolen bases in 32 plate appearances in July. Swanson joins Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker as the only players in baseball with 14 homers and 14 stolen bases.