Braves' Dansby Swanson: Takes seat Thursday

Swanson is out of Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies (hamstring) returns to action, but the Braves weren't quite ready to send Charlie Culberson to the bench, so he will slide over to shortstop, hitting sixth. Swanson is hitting .241/.323/.328 with one home run and two steals in 58 at-bats this month.

