Swanson went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a double in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

Swanson got aboard with a double in the ninth inning and he scored on a Travis d'Arnaud single to cut the deficit to three, but that was as close as Atlanta got. The 26-year-old Swanson entered Wednesday with just two hits in his last 17 at-bats. He's hitting .276/.321/.421 with two homers, three stolen bases, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored in 20 games this season.