Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in Saturday's loss

Swanson went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-10 loss to the Cubs.

While Ozzie Albies is generating headlines with his incredible power display to begin the season, his double-play partner has been just as impressive in his own way. Swanson's put together a .357/.390/.571 slash line through 13 games with a homer, a steal, seven runs and 10 RBI, and he already has seven multihit games on the year -- a mark he didn't reach until June 9 last year.