Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in Saturday's loss
Swanson went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-10 loss to the Cubs.
While Ozzie Albies is generating headlines with his incredible power display to begin the season, his double-play partner has been just as impressive in his own way. Swanson's put together a .357/.390/.571 slash line through 13 games with a homer, a steal, seven runs and 10 RBI, and he already has seven multihit games on the year -- a mark he didn't reach until June 9 last year.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Two hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer of season Sunday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in three Friday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Goes 3-for-4 against Phillies•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Struggling at plate this spring•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...