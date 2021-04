Swanson went 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

All three hits were singles, but Swanson did improve his line with his first steal of the season. The shortstop came into this series having gone just 3-for-26 over the last eight contests, but he's feasting off Cubs pitching with five hits in the last two games.