Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in win over Arizona
Swanson went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The shortstop had an 11-game hitting streak snapped Thursday, but he wasted no time getting back on that horse. Swanson now sports a .273/.342/.500 slash line through 39 games with six homers, four steals, 19 runs and 25 RBI, putting the 25-year-old well on pace for a career-best campaign.
