Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in win over Mets

Swanson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

The shortstop's double in the third inning drove in the Braves' third run, and he continues to be productive, sporting a .264/.329/.478 slash line through 84 games. Swanson has delivered 15 homers, six steals, 54 runs and 52 RBI, putting the 25-year-old well on pace for a career-best campaign.