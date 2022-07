Swanson went 3-for-5 with one run scored and one stolen base in Saturday's win over the Reds.

This heater Swanson is on may reach legendary status in fantasy circles -- he's been a top 10 roto hitter to date. Swanson hit .330/.390/.563 with seven homers and three steals in the month of June, and he's off to a 7-for-10 start to July, with two doubles, a homer and now a steal. The 28-year-old will be eligible for free agency this winter.