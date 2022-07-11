Swanson went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Nationals.

He crossed the plate with the winning run as the phantom runner in the 12th inning on an Austin Riley single. Swanson has recorded three or more hits in four of the last 10 games, and the hot streak has boosted the All-Star's slash line on the season to .302/.357/.491 with 14 homers, 14 steals, 50 RBI and 54 runs through 87 contests.