Braves' Dansby Swanson: To be sent down to Triple-A

Swanson will be demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Swanson has recently lost his starting role and was beginning to languish on the bench for Atlanta. He also went just 2-for-40 with 15 strikeouts over his last 15 games. The Braves will hope the change of scenery will allow Swanson to find his rhythm again. Expect him back by the time rosters expand in September at the latest. The corresponding roster move will likely be announced Thursday.